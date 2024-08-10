Marc Anthony’s Dominican Republic House Catches Fire in Wild Video

Marc Anthony’s home in the Dominican Republic was engulfed in a fire during a frightening incident on Thursday.

The 55-year-old singer’s sprawling 10,000 square-foot estate, known as El Oasis, was captured in flames by a local TV crew. The fire entirely consumed one building’s roof.

Firefighters were observed at the scene, battling the blaze as thick plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky. Supplementary drone footage revealed that firefighters successfully extinguished the flames.

Bomberos investigan causas del incendio que destruyó la villa de Marc Anthony en Casa de Campo, La Romana



Hasta el momento, ni el artista ni su esposa, la modelo Nadia Ferreira, han hecho declaraciones. Ver https://t.co/J2NMqMa9Re pic.twitter.com/DIE07FOYgk — Franklin Cordero (@FranklinCordero) August 8, 2024

The singer’s representative informed TMZ that Marc Anthony, along with his family and staff, is safe following the fire. The singer, along with his wife Nadia Ferreira, 24, and their seven children, were not at home when the fire broke out.

Neither the salsa singer nor his spouse have shared any details about the incident on social media.

The representative reported that three bungalows were destroyed in the fire, while one managed to survive. Additionally, the flames consumed a lounge area on the property.

“The main house did not suffer any damage and the fire department has everything under control and started an investigation,” the rep told the outlet.

The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined. Anthony has expressed his gratitude to the emergency services for their swift response.

More Details on Marc Anthony’s Fire Devastated Property

El Oasis is a luxurious compound located in the La Romana neighborhood of Casa de Campo, accommodating up to 24 guests. It boasts two swimming pools, along with inviting cabanas and pavilions. Anthony purchased the property with his then-wife, Shannon De Lima, in 2014, but they separated in 2017.

On Valentine’s Day 2023, he and Nadia announced that they were expecting their first child together. They shared this exciting news by posting a photo of Nadia’s growing baby bump on their Instagram accounts.

The star-crossed lovers announced their pregnancy just two weeks after their extravagant, star-studded wedding in Miami in January 2023. The guest list featured an array of celebrities, including Victoria and David Beckham, Salma Hayek, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, among others.

Their baby arrived in June.

Marc is a father of seven, which includes 15-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, 54.

Jennifer and Marc were married in 2004 but divorced a decade later in 2014. Prior to their union, Marc was also married to the stunning Puerto Rican beauty queen Dayanara Torres, 48.