massive-building-fire-brings-down-construction-crane-in-wild-video

A massive building fire brought down a construction crane in British Columbia this week, with the whole ordeal caught on video.

Bystanders stood by, watching in shock as a building fire grew so intense that it caused a construction crane to collapse. The fire occurred on Tuesday, August 6 in Vancouver, British Columbia, near West 41st Avenue and Collingwood Street.

This is the 2nd LARGE fire tonight in Vancouver.



FFs are working extremely hard to protect neighbouring structures



Multiple fires at the same time from embers@VanFireRescue @IAFF18



We have crews on scene from @BurnabyFireDept @iaff1286 #RichmondFire assisting our efforts https://t.co/kUWBh3Os71 — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) August 7, 2024

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Chief Karen Fry stated that firefighters were “working extremely hard to protect neighboring structure,” and that there were “multiple fires at the same time from embers.”

Building Fire Knocks Down Construction Crane in British Columbia

Many people were blown away by the intensity of the fire, sharing their reactions to X.

“Holy that’s a big fire,” one person wrote.

Others were also grateful for the coverage and transparency from fire and rescue officials.

“I appreciate how much information was shared tonight,” one person wrote. “Your team and those from neighbouring municipalities did incredible work to mitigate what could’ve been a rapidly expanding scene.”

“Thank you thank you thank you,” said another. “So grateful for everyone’s hard work last night. It could have been so much worse.”

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still unknown.