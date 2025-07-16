Man Wins 2 $1 Million Lottery Prizes After Accidentally Buying Two Powerball Tickets

What are the chances of winning one lottery, let alone two lottery prizes? Well, one man broke the odds by accidentally buying two Powerball tickets and ending up with two separate $1 million lottery prizes.

Man Takes Home 2 $1 Million Separate Lottery Prizes From Same Powerball Drawing

Paul Corcoran from Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was the winner of these two huge prizes, according to a press release. Corcoran first bought a ticket on Wednesday, July 9, for seven Powerball drawings.

He mistakenly thought that the ticket’s final drawing had already happened, which led him to buy another one. According to CBS News, he purchased the first ticket from a Fitchburg Market Basket. He then got the second ticket from Country Farms in Leominster on North Main Street.

Somehow, both Powerball tickets matched all five white balls that evening. This made Corcoran a $2 million winner (before taxes). The white balls were 5, 9, 25, 28, 69, and the red Powerball was 5.

Two days later, on Friday, July 11, Corcoran claimed his double winnings at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters. Although Corcoran doesn’t have any plans yet for his winnings, he said the wins “feel good.”

On top of Corcoran’s big wins, he’s not the only one taking home money. The stores that sold his winning tickets will also each get a $10,000 bonus, the outlet reported.

To make this news even more shocking, the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million. Corcoran did this twice, which may make him the luckiest man alive. Besides the jackpot, the chances of winning any Powerball prize are one in 24.9.

Corcoran hasn’t been the only lucky lottery winner. On the same day Corcoran claimed his winnings, a North Carolina man won a $1 million lottery prize after having a dream that convinced him to buy a ticket.

Rick Nunnery Jr. from Sanford had a gut feeling that turned out to be in his favor. In the end, after taxes, Nunnery took home $430,503. “Something just told me to play today,” he had said. “I’m tickled to death with this.”