9 People Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Assisted Living Facility In Fall River, Massachusetts

A devastating fire at an assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, resulted in the deaths of nine people. Additionally, 30 people were hurt, with residents trapped inside and hanging from windows, screaming for help.

According to the Associated Press, citing a Massachusetts Department of Fire Services release, the incident occurred at around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 13. A fire had been reported at the Gabriel House Assisted Living Facility, located on Oliver Street in Fall River.

Approximately 50 firefighters responded to the blaze, 30 of them being off-duty. Five of the responding firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Evenutally, the fire was put out by Monday morning.

Tragically, a total of 9 people were killed by the fire. The scene was chaotic, with Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon reporting that many residents were “hanging out the windows looking to be rescued.”

‘An Unfathomable Tragedy’

Furthermore, Joe Alves, who lives near the facility, recalled seeing first responders pulling bodies and injured pets out of the building. Additionally, he saw people in wheelchairs and “a lot of people missing limbs.”

“This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” Chief Bacon said. “On behalf of the Fall River Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones who are grieving this morning.”

Chief Bacon, however, also pointed out the first responders’ heroic actions, which were able to save many lives.

“Approximately a dozen non-ambulatory residents were physically carried out by our officers,” Bacon said. “Their bravery and quick action undoubtedly saved many lives.”

At least 30 people were injured by the blaze, many of them being transported to local hospitals in varying conditions.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey addressed the incident via X. She thanked the firefighters and first responders and expressed her condolences to the affected.

“The fire at Gabriel House in Fall River is a tragedy. My heart goes out to those who are waking up to the most horrific news imaginable about their loved ones this morning,” Healey said. “I know the people of Fall River are strong and resilience [sic], and now is the time for us to all come together to support one another through this terrible tragedy.”

Local authorities stated that they are currently investigating the origin and cause of the fire.