Man Who Allegedly Slashed Three Men In NYC Bar Is Son Of Late ‘Saturday Night Live’ Royalty

Arlo Willner, 20, was charged with attempted murder after allegedly slashing three men in a knife fight at a Manhattan bar. After his bond was quickly posted for him, it was revealed that Arlo is not only the son of a late, renowned Saturday Night Live music producer, but also of an Emmy Award-winning producer.

Videos by Suggest

According to the New York Post, Arlo’s father is Hal Willner, who worked as a Saturday Night Live music coordinator. Hal died in 2020 as he suffered from COVID-19 symptoms at the age of 64.

Arlo’s mother, on the other hand, is Sheila Rogers, an Emmy Award-winning producer who has worked for the likes of David Letterman and James Corden. The couple married, and Rogers gave birth to Arlo in 2004.

Reportedly, his $200,000 bond was posted for him by celebrity bondsman Ira Judelson. Willner spent less than a day in jail. Judelson is notoriously known as a “bondman to the stars,” as per the Post. He has previously worked with controversial figures such as Harvey Weinstein.

Knife Attack

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, Willner allegedly approached three men inside Sally’s Bar in Kips Bay. According to a criminal complaint, Willner allegedly asked for drugs, specifically cocaine. The trio reportedly told him that the bar “was not the place for that.” A heated argument erupted and escalated to a physical confrontation. At one point, Willner allegedly pulled a knife.

Arlo Willner then allegedly slashed a 46-year-old man in the neck and stabbed a 45-year-old in the shoulder. Finally, he allegedly slashed a 30-year-old man in the stomach. Reportedly, the 46-year-old suffered a serious laceration that led to him bleeding profusely. The alleged attack ended once one of the victims took the knife from Willner and threw it out onto the street.

All three victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Willner was arrested shortly after. At the time, he was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon. However, since then, he has been charged with attempted murder.

Currently, Willner’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 22.