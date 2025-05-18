3 Slashed During Knife Fight In New York Bar, Suspect Arrested

A 20-year-old New York man, Arlo Willner, has been accused of slicing and stabbing three men in a local bar. Allegedly, Willner attacked the trio after asking for drugs early Saturday morning.

According to the New York Post, the incident took place at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, at Sally’s Bar, located on Lexington Avenue in Kips Bay. Police stated that Willner and a group of men allegedly approached the victims and asked them if they had any drugs.

However, one member of the group of men, possibly Willner, allegedly pulled out a pocketknife and started attacking the victims. As per police, a 30-year-old was cut in the abdomen, a 45-year-old was slashed on the shoulder, and a 46-year-old man suffered a slash to the neck.

Contrasting information reported by the New York Daily News reveals that a 46-year-old was cut in the neck. Then, the outlet reports that a 48-year-old was stabbed in the shoulder.

Regardless of the exact nature of their injuries, all men were transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police officers reportedly recovered the pocketknife during the alleged attack from Sally’s Bar. Arlo Willner was also arrested and charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, as per the Post. As per the outlet, Willner does not have any prior arrests.

Neighbors React

While the incident didn’t prove fatal to anyone involved, many neighbors in the area have become worried over the increasing rate of assaults in the 13th Precinct. According to the Daily News, these have increased by 13% in 2025.

“It’s a shame that people walk around with knives,” local tattoo artist Matthew Adams told the New York Post. “He already has a stupid mentality. He’s carrying a knife, he’s looking for a fight.”

“But I’m a New Yorker,” he said after telling the outlet that the neighborhood is usually safe. “Anything can happen anywhere. It’s very unfortunate this happened here because you have blood on the sidewalk of a nice neighborhood.”

Rachelle Loyear, another neighbor, was shocked after learning about the incident. To her, being able to walk freely at any time on the street might not be a possibility any longer.

“I would absolutely walk up and down the street at 2 o’clock in the morning and feel perfectly safe,” Loyear said. “I may choose not to do that.”