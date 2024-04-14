Iowa guard Caitlin Clark was the best women’s college basketball player for the last two seasons. And now she is taking her talents to the professional level. She is preparing for the April 15th WNBA Draft where she is expected to be drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever.

As part of her press run for Monday’s WNBA Draft, Clark appeared on Saturday Night Live. During her appearance she was a guest on Weekend Update with host Michael Che. Che began by gifting Clark an apron, insinuating that the guard would be better off in the kitchen. After that, Clark began to fire away at the SNL star.

Caitlin Clark Roasts Michael Che During SNL Appearance

“The great Caitlin Clark brought the house down on ‘SNL,’ schooling Michael Che for pooh-poohing women’s basketball. The Iowa guard joined Che and Colin Jost for Weekend Update, and right out of the gate, MC joked Caitlin was going to trade in her jersey for an apron,” TMZ wrote.

“Caitlin has her eyes trained on the prompter for most of the time but turns away to deliver some really funny lines. She ends with an homage to the great, female BB players who paved the way for her. It was gracious and super cool!”

Caitlin Clark makes an appearance on #SNL pic.twitter.com/Laacl1ezjA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 14, 2024

Dawn Staley Sounds Off After Beating Clark, Iowa

Clark had one of the best college basketball careers ever. Men or women. And she may have been able to cement herself as the greatest women’s college basketball player of all time had she won the championship. But Coach Dawn Staley and the University of South Carolina foiled her plans after they defeated Iowa in the National Championship Game.

Coach Staley says reaching the mountaintop when nobody expected them to be there makes the victory that much sweeter.

“Quite honestly, God is funny. He’s funny. We lose like we lost and then, he says, ‘Okay, you’re going to have to believe me. I’m about to take you through something that no one’s expected, not even you with a team that nobody thought would get back to the final four, let alone win the national championship and do it in an undefeated fashion,'” Staley said.

“It’s fairytale-ish. It’s, to me, godly. And that’s just me, that’s my personal feeling on it because there’s no other way to explain it because it wasn’t supposed to be. Lose all your starters, can’t bring back a team.”