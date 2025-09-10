Man Thought He Had A Hangover, Turns Out It Was Two Brain Tumors

A man from the UK was diagnosed with two brain tumors when he thought he was simply suffering from a hangover. 42-year-old George Wade of North Yorkshire recalled first experiencing symptoms in March 2024, Unilad reported.

Man Diagnosed With Two Brain Tumors After Thinking It Was A Hangover

Since Wade had just been to the Cheltenham Racecourse, he thought he had just drunk too much alcohol and was experiencing a hangover. It was on his drive home from the event when Wade began suffering from a severe headache.

Not only that, but he felt memory loss and nausea when looking at car headlights on the road. A month later, Wade was sure he was suffering a stroke when his face began drooping and the left side of his body felt weak.

Nothing seemed off after undergoing numerous tests. “The following day he arranged for me to have a blood and eye test which came back all clear and he assured me I was fine,” said Wade.

It took his brother-in-law, Dr Caspar Wood, to book him an MRI. Wade’s wife, Ellie, believed it may have been a stroke and wanted to make sure his brain looked okay.

“He said just to be safe he would get me an MRI scan on April 18 which I went to,” he recalled. “He assured me again it was just precaution and they most likely wouldn’t find anything.”

The scan showed that Wade had two brain tumors growing in his head. There was one large one on the left side of his head that was the size of a tennis ball. He also had a smaller one the size of a squash ball in the middle of his brain.

“I was later told the bigger one might have been growing for 20 years and only now it has gotten so big it was pushing my brain and causing symptoms,” said Wade.

A Life-Changing Moment

Wade couldn’t believe the news. “When I was told my diagnosis, it was a shock, I honestly felt helpless and that I was done for,” he said. “I was thinking to myself ‘how do you survive with two brain tumours?'”

He soon began treatment, which was difficult in itself. “Last year was a conveyer belt of treatment,” he continued. “I suffered a weird psychosis as a side-effect of the steroids they put me on. It was like an out-of-body experience that was pretty scary.”

Wade then underwent an eight-hour surgery while spending six months with chemotherapy. He also had to undergo MRI scans every three months to check the growth of the tumors.

“I was lucky that I had a MRI scan as frustrating as it is that I have these brain tumors at least I know and we caught them when we did as it could have been a lot worse,” said Wade.

Now that his treatment is mostly done, Wade is feeling on top of the world. “In many ways I feel fitter and healthier than I have ever been after what’s happened,” he said.

Wade is now running a fundraiser by auctioning painted gavels through The Gavel Trail and Auction. He’s hoping to raise money for the Bidpath Foundation. Wade is also a marathon runner who raised over £50,000 ($58,000) for The Brain Tumor Charity and the National Brain Appeal by completing the London Marathon in just over three hours.