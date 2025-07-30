Father Of NYPD Officer Killed In Mass Shooting Suffered A Stroke After Learning Of Son’s Death

NYPD police officer Didarul Islam was one of the four people whom mass shooter Shane Tamura killed in a Midtown Manhattan skyscraper. According to Islam’s family, when the officer’s father found out about his son’s passing, he suffered a stroke.

As reported by the New York Post, it was Islam’s cousin, Muhammad Mainul Islam, who spoke with media outlets and revealed the news regarding the officer’s father.

“The family is really feeling a big problem,” Muhammad said. “His wife had the doctor’s appointment. I heard one police officer from the precinct, she took [her] to the hospital.”

The doctor’s appointment that Islam’s cousin is referring to is a prenatal appointment. At the time of Islam’s death, his wife was pregnant with their third child. She is due to give birth in August.

Then, Muhammad revealed the shocking news regarding Islam’s father.

“His father went last night to see him,” the cousin said. “When he heard the message, he had a stroke, feeling bad. So he had a stroke so the hospital did not release him.”

CBS News reported that Islam’s father is currently hospitalized, recovering from his medical episode.

Meanwhile, Islam’s family has yet to process the tragic news of his father’s passing fully. According to Muhammad, Islam’s youngest son “doesn’t really understand,” while his eldest son was described as “in shock,” carrying his father’s police book.

“This is a devastating night for our city, for our police department,” NYPD PBA President Patrick Hendry said, as per The Post. “Pure evil came to the heart of our city and struck innocent people and one of our police officers who were protecting those people.”

Mass Shooter Killed 4

Didarul Islam is the first victim who was fatally shot by the shooter, Shane Tamura. The deranged man entered the 345 Park Ave. skyscraper armed with an assault rifle and opened fire. He aimed to target the NFL’s headquarters, but killed Islam and three other innocent, unrelated people instead.

The victims, other than Islam, are 46-year-old Aland Etienne, Wesley LePatner, 43, and Julia Hyman, 27. Tamura also shot Craig Clementi, a 41-year-old NFL employee who survived.

After his rampage, Tamura shot himself dead, and a suicide note was found, containing alleged unsubstantiated claims that the NFL had caused Tamura to suffer CTE.