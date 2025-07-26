Popular ’90s DJ Dies After Brain Tumor Diagnosis: Peers Mourn Eamon Downes

Eamon Downes, the renowned DJ and producer best known as one half of the groundbreaking 1990s dance duo Liquid, has passed away.

Downes died earlier this week, following a five-year battle with brain cancer, per music outlet Clash. He was 56.

Long live Eamon Downes of Liquid ❤️



XL has had the great pleasure of releasing Eamon’s music and working with him across different decades. With eternal classics like ‘Sweet Harmony’ and ‘Liquid is Liquid’, Eamon helped define the sound of 90s rave and beyond. Our thoughts are… pic.twitter.com/86FcctdH2K — XL RECORDINGS (@XLRECORDINGS) July 21, 2025

“It’s with heartbreaking sadness that I’m letting the world know we’ve lost Eamon Downes,” friend, DJ, and producer Billy Daniel Bunter wrote on Instagram Monday alongside a candid snapshot of the two.

“[He was a] devoted husband to Stella, proud dad to Bea, and one of my closest friends ever. This one really hurts,” Bunter added.

Eamon Downes, aka Ame, formed the duo Liquid alongside Shane Heneghan (aka DJ Model), blending rave sounds with emerging breakbeat production. The pair’s debut album, Liquid, broke new ground, while the single “Sweet Harmony” remains a defining moment in UK dance music. Its success also boosted XL Recordings, which has become one of the world’s most important labels.

Sad to learn today of the passing of Eamon Downes of “Liquid “. – Sweet Harmony was such a beautiful record that reminds me of happy times in the early 90’s UK Rave era – including my Kiss100 days and our Astoria Raves ….thoughts with his family and friends RIP x pic.twitter.com/2EXDVF0I7W — Dave Pearce (@dj_davepearce) July 21, 2025

Following this early success, Liquid went their separate ways. However, Eamon Downes pursued a solo career, carving out a remarkable three decades at the heart of UK club culture.

Tributes Pour in for the Late Eamon Downes

“I still remember him playing me ‘Sweet Harmony’ down the phone before it got cut. When XL signed it, he was buzzing,” Bunter wrote in his tribute. “Sending dubplates by bike to Pete Tong and then straight to me at Labrynth, he loved that side of things.”

“We spoke every day. Even when he moved to Italy, 5, 10, 20 times a day. The laughs, the wind-ups, the mugs, the posters, the stupid quotes he turned into gifts. I’ll miss that so much,” Bunter added.

DJ PostHuman also paid tribute to Eamon Downes in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Absolutely gutted to hear the news this morning of the passing of Eamon Downes, aka Liquid,” he wrote in part.

“Our last show together was just a few months before Covid, then throughout lockdown and the ensuing years, we stayed in touch, through his brain surgery and the following years,” DJ PostHuman continued. “I’ll miss you, mate, a proper good egg and a talented artist. Rest in peace, pal.

“You were loved not just for your music, but for the human you were,” Bunter wrote in a follow-up Instagram post detailing the artist’s funeral service. “A kind, thoughtful, funny soul. You’ll live forever in the hearts, minds, and melodies of everyone’s lives.”

“As we all said our final farewell’s ‘Sweet Harmony’ played. We love you, Eamon. Forever.”