Man Faces Terrorism Charges for Allegedly Plotting to Kill ‘Tens of Thousands’ During Taylor Swift Concert

The man who allegedly plotted to kill “tens of thousands” of people at Taylor Swift’s 2024 Eras Tour canceled performances is now facing terrorism charges.

The shows were set to take place at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna in early August 2024. However, the shows were immediately canceled after the alleged plot was revealed. Three individuals were deemed suspects and taken into custody.

According to PEOPLE, more than 65,000 Swifites were expected to attend each performance. “They were plotting to kill a huge number — tens of thousands of people at this concert, including, I am sure, many Americans — and were quite advanced in this,” former U.S. CIA Deputy Director David Cohen stated at the time.

“The Austrians were able to make those arrests because the agency,” Cohen continued. “And our partners in the intelligence community provided them information about what this ISIS-connected group was planning to do.”

Multiple media outlets reported that the suspect had “openly aligned himself” with the Islamic State. He was also allegedly sharing propaganda material and videos.

Prosecutors then said that the suspect allegedly “obtained instructions on the internet for the construction of a shrapnel bomb based on the explosive triacetone triperoxide.” He also had instructions on how to produce a small amount of explosives.

The suspect allegedly tried to buy weapons outside of Austria illegally and sought to bring them back into the country.

Details about the man, including his name, have not been revealed.

Taylor Swift Previously Spoke Out About the Shows’ Cancellations

Weeks after the Vienna shows were canceled, Taylor Swift spoke out in a post on Instagram.

“Having our Vienna shows [canceled] was devastating,” she wrote. “The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.”

The pop star further wrote that she was “heartened” by the love and unity she saw among fans. Despite the cancellations, fans flooded the streets of Vienna, trading friendship bracelets and singing Swift’s famous songs.

“I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London,” she added. “My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us.”