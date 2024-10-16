Man Hospitalized With ‘Gruesome’ Injuries After Home Explodes in Shocking Video

Earlier this month, a man became trapped under debris and sustained severe burns when a house in a quiet California neighborhood exploded.

Videos by Suggest

Manny Fabrigas was rescued by first responders and admitted to the intensive care unit at a local hospital after a powerful explosion destroyed his Long Beach home. The harrowing incident was captured on doorbell footage obtained by KTLA 5 News.

Debris from the accessory dwelling unit, commonly known as a “mother-in-law quarters,” was scattered in all directions, damaging the nearby house. Ceilings cracked and windows shattered in surrounding homes, while heavy pieces hit parked cars in the area.

An eyewitness recalled that the victim’s injuries reminded them of a gruesome movie scene, per TMZ.

Sheila Fabrigas, the wife of the injured man, expressed her gratitude to the first responders and her neighbors on a GoFundMe page she established to assist her family in rebuilding their lives.

“We are incredibly thankful that some of our neighbors were home and heard the explosion,” she wrote.

“Without hesitation, they rushed in and bravely pulled my husband from the flames before the fire grew uncontrollable,” she added. “The Long Beach Fire Department arrived quickly and managed to extinguish the blaze before it spread further, but the damage had already been done.”

The Victim of the Home Explosion Caught on Video is On the Road to Recovery

However, the family’s home was all but destroyed.

“Our home, a symbol of years of hard work and sacrifice, is gone,” she continued. “After only a year of enjoying our dream home, it was cruelly taken away in an instant.”

An explosion at a California residence demolished the home and left the homeowner hospitalized with burns. (Image via YouTube / KTLA 5)

Fire officials reported that the explosion occurred at a legal structure behind the main house and was so powerful that it collapsed much of the main building.

Manny Fabrigas, shown on the right, sustained severe burns following an explosion at his family’s home in Long Beach, California. (Image via GoFundMe)

The explosion inflicted minor damage to at least one neighboring home. It also temporarily disrupted power for approximately 1,900 utility customers in the vicinity for several hours. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

Meanwhile, Manny Fabrigas suffered severe second and third-degree burns on much of his body. He is currently in the ICU and is recovering. The GoFundMe to assist in rebuilding his home and for medical expenses has raised over $55,000 of a $100,000 goal.