Canada Stripped 6 Points in Olympic Women’s Soccer by FIFA, Coaches Banned 1 Year

Days after two staff members from the Team Canada Women’s Soccer team were kicked out of the 2024 Olympic Games for spying on New Zealand’s women’s team using a drone, the team was hit with more consequences for the incident.

According to the Associated Press, FIFA has decided to deduct six points from the Canada Women’s Soccer team in the 2024 Olympic Games. The organization then banned three coaches for a year each. The Canadian soccer federation was also hit with a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs ($226,000).

Head coach Bev Priestman, who led Canada to the Olympic title in Tokyo, has been banned for a year. She was previously suspended by the national soccer federation and then removed from the Olympic tournament. Her two assistants, Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander were also banned from all soccer. They were the ones who were using the drone for spying.

FIFA judges confirmed they found Priestman and her two assistants were each found responsible for offensive behavior. All three also violated the principles of fair play.

The Canadian federation was then held responsible for not ensuring its staff complied with tournament rules.

“We feel terrible for the athletes on the Canadian women’s Olympic soccer team who as far as we understand played no role in this matter,” David Shoemaker, the Olympic committee’s CEO and secretary general, said in a statement. “In support of the athletes, together with Canada Soccer, we are exploring rights of appeal related to the six-point deduction at this Olympic tournament.”

Canada Soccer, Olympic Committee Are Looking to Appeal the Drone Incident Ruling

Meanwhile, Canada Soccer and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced they were looking into an appeal. However, the appeal is specifically for the deducted points.

“We are exploring options to appeal on the basis that it is excessively punitive towards our women’s national team players,” Kevin Blue, Canada Soccer’s CEO said. “Who were not involved in any unethical behavior.”

Canada Soccer took swift action to suspend the implicated staff members,” Blue continued. “[And] is also proceeding with a broad independent review that may lead to further disciplinary action.”

There is no suggestion that any of the Team Canada Women’s Soccer players were involved in spying.

“We are trying to directly address what appears to look like it could be a systemic ethical shortcoming,” Blue said. “In a way that’s frankly, unfortunately, painful right now, but is turning out to be a necessary part of the rehabilitation process.”

Priestman is from England and was hired in 2020 to coach the Canada Women’s Soccer team. She is under contract through the 2027 Women’s World Cup. Team Canada won the game 2-1 with interim coach Andy Spence.