man-charged-with-arson-after-sparking-devastating-wild-fire-trying-to-cremate-dog

A wild fire that ravaged over 7,000 acres in western Colorado in early August was ignited by a man’s attempt to cremate his deceased dog.

Brent Scott Garber, the accused arsonist behind the devastating Bucktail Fire, was arrested earlier this month, as reported by the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents reveal he faces charges of arson and trespassing.

Garber was quickly identified as a suspect in the investigation when a local sheriff’s office commander saw him driving an ATV away from the fire just minutes after it was reported, according to the Montrose Daily Press. Additionally, the arrest affidavit revealed that Garber resided in a camper near the fire’s origin.

How a Beloved Dog’s Send Off Led to a Wildfire

Colorado fire investigators, examining the origin of the blaze, uncovered the partially charred body of a dog near a large rock inscribed with the words, “Oct. 2017 – July 2024, Rocket Dog, Rest In Peace Buddy.” Below the epitaph, a bone was affixed to the makeshift headstone.

According to the arrest affidavit, Rocket, owned by Garber, was euthanized under a judge’s orders following an altercation with another dog.

The affidavit claimed that Garber placed his dog in a pit and surrounded it with wood. He then set the wood ablaze. Garber lost control during Rocket’s Viking funeral when he tossed a spray can into the flames. This action caused the fire to spread, igniting a nearby tree, as detailed in court records.

Lucky Rainfall Helped Contain the Wildfire Caused by a Dog’s Botched Funeral Service

The fire initially spread from that point. However, it was largely controlled by rainfall, as reported by the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office. Despite the timely weather conditions, the fire achieved only 83% containment and took over a week to be completely extinguished.

Meanwhile, the 63-year-old Garber is set for a hearing on the incident on October 23.

The Bucktail Fire emerged as one of the largest blazes in Colorado this year. It caused significant damage to both public and private property, including at least one building. Fortunately, no evacuations were necessary.

By August 13, the fire was approximately 83% contained, although further updates were not immediately accessible. According to an affidavit from the sheriff’s office, the estimated damages from the fire amount to around $300,000.