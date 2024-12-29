Man Arrested for Killing Fiancé and Her Mom Before Setting Home on Fire and Fleeing with Toddler

A West Virginia man is behind bars after he killed his fiancé and her mom before setting their home on fire.

Videos by Suggest

The West Virginia State Police released a statement on Facebook earlier this month, confirming that the incident occurred on Dec. 15 in Wayne County.

The man, identified as Joshua Russell Morrow, 42, was wanted for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson in connection to the fire that occurred on Spring Valley Drive. After he allegedly killed his fiancé and her mom, the man fled the scene with his toddler.

According to multiple outlets, the fiancé and her mom, identified as Britney and Erma Brown, were stabbed numerous times before Joshua’s residence was set on fire.

Joshua disappeared with the 15-month-old toddler, whom he shared with Britney. An Amber Alert was set to be activated in West Virginia. The child was located in Hamlin.

Joshua was eventually caught and charged. He is now being held on a $500,000 bond. Details about the motive to the murders have not been revealed to the public.

A GoFundMe Has Been Set Up With the Victims

Meanwhile, Adam Brown, Erma’s son and Britney’s brother, launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for the family following the devastating murders.

“On Sunday 15th, my sister and mother were stabbed to death by Britney’s fiancé, Josh Morrow,” Adam wrote. “He tried to cover up their deaths by starting a house fire which happened out in Wayne County, West Virginia. This is truly a sad time for me, my brother Sean Brown, and the rest of our immediate family and friends of the family.”

Adam also stated that many people have reached out. They had asked if they could donate or help the family in any way.

“Sean and I feel guilty about taking money from anyone, and at first, we said no thank [you],” Adam continued. “But we understand that people would like to help. And that it shows how much they care.”

The funds from the GoFundMe will be used to cover the cost of cremation and funerals.

“If anyone would like to donate, we would be extremely grateful,” Adam noted. “And if any donations are left over after the cremation and funeral cost, we will set up a trust for Britney’s two daughters, Madalyn [and] Makynlee.”

Since its launch, the fundraiser has raised more than $3,400 from nearly 60 donations.