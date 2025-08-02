Man Allegedly Threatened Store Employees With Hatchet Over Cigarette Prices In Coffee County, Georgia

A Georgia man, 39-year-old Michael Lee Ansel, is accused of threatening convenience store employees over cigarette prices. Allegedly, Ansel threatened people to “send them back in a box.”

Videos by Suggest

According to a release issued by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the incident occurred on July 27, 2025. At around 7 p.m.. CCSO deputies responded to a convenience store located on Highway 32 after initial reports of an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies that a man had entered the convenience store and complained about the price of cigarettes. The man, later identified as Ansel, exited the store twice, and, while he returned a third time, he was allegedly wielding a weapon. The weapon in question was determined to be a hatchet, according to the CCSO.

Ansel is accused of entering the store and threatening its employees, allegedly stating, “I’m going to shoot both of y’all.”

Deputies secured the scene, and, through surveillance footage review, they were able to identify the suspect as Michael Lee Ansel.

The CCSO release mentions Ansel’s past criminal history. According to Georgia Department of Corrections records, Ansel’s criminal history shows convictions for burglary, theft, and entering a vehicle dating back to 2003.

Alleged Admission

Two hours after the initial report, at around 9:30 p.m., detectives launched a search for Ansel’s whereabouts. Before midnight, authorities managed to locate Ansel and, once approached, he allegedly admitted to threatening the store employees.

Ansel allegedly stated that he had threatened them to “send them back in a box.” As per the CCSO release, he felt frustrated over the $12 cigarette price, double the $6 advertised price.

However, Ansel’s alleged admission was cut short after he was informed he was being arrested for making terroristic threats. Then, he allegedly refused to comply and jumped into a nearby pond. Moments later, as deputiers tried to apprehend Ansel safely, he started having a seizure.

Deputies rendered aid and were successful in removing Ansel from the water without injury. He was taken into custody and transported to the Coffee County Pre-Trial Detention Center.

Michael Lee Ansel was charged with terroristic threats and acts and obstruction of law enforcement officers. He is currently being held without bond.