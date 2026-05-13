Popular Florence Pugh Movie to Be Turned Into Stage Musical

The 2019 wrestling comedy-drama Fighting With My Family, which starred Florence Pugh as WWE wrestler Paige, is heading to the stage as a new musical adaptation.

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Producers officially announced the project this week, with original film collaborators returning to help develop the production.

The upcoming musical will adapt the story of professional wrestler Saraya-Jade Bevis, better known to WWE fans as Paige. The original film followed her rise from a wrestling family in Norwich, England, to international stardom in WWE.

Dwayne Johnson and filmmaker Stephen Merchant will serve as producers on the stage version through Johnson’s company, Seven Bucks Productions.

Stephen Merchant And Dwayne Johnson Believe The Stage Is A Natural Fit For ‘Fighting With My Family’

Merchant, who wrote and directed the original movie, said he always viewed the story through a theatrical lens. He explained that he approached the wrestling matches in the film like dance numbers building toward major emotional moments.

“I approached each wrestling match like it was a different dance number, building to a big show-stopping finale. Seeing the film reimagined for the stage feels like the natural next step. The team have captured the humor, grit and heart of the story in a way that feels both faithful to the film and completely fresh,” he said in a statement.

Johnson also praised the adaptation and described wrestling as a natural fit for live theater because of its storytelling and emotional connection with audiences. He said, “Working with Stephen Merchant on the film was a truly special experience, and his brilliant work deserves this new act. As it comes to life musically, I have no doubt it will be an absolute blast for theatergoers.”

The production team selected Olivier Award-winning playwright Jon Brittain to write the musical’s book and lyrics. Songwriters Miranda Cooper and Nick Coler will create the music. Producers plan to hold workshops later this year before a public presentation in 2027.

The original Fighting With My Family premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019 before receiving a theatrical release later that year.