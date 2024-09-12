Kate Moss’ Sister Hospitalized After Ozempic Overdose Causes Seizure

Lottie Moss, the half-sister of famed supermodel Kate Moss, recently revealed she was hospitalized after an overdose of Ozempic caused her to have a seizure.

During a recent episode of her Dream On podcast, Lottie warned her listeners about the dangers of using Ozempic.

“It was the worst decision I ever made,” she said about taking the medication. “So this is a warning to everyone: Please, if you’re thinking about doing it, do not take it. Like, it’s so not worth it.”

Kate Moss’ half-sister shared she took the medication, which is for diabetes and is used for weight loss, a few months ago. She admitted to “not feeling happy” about her body. She took the medication for a couple of weeks after a friend gave it to her from a “below board” doctor.

Unfortunately, Lottie ended up injecting herself with the wrong dose. She ended up with nearly twice the amount recommended for someone in her weight range.

After injecting herself with the wrong dose, Lottie said she became “so sick one day” that she could “not keep any water” or food down. Her face also had lost all the color to it. Her friend took her to a nearby emergency room after she had been bedridden for days.

“As soon as I get into the room where I get seen by another nurse, I literally had a seizure from how dehydrated I was,” Lottie recalled. “Which honestly was the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.”

Kate Moss’ Sister Lottie Recalls the Side Effects She Had While Taking Ozempic

Kate Moss’ younger half-sister stated she felt her face “clenching up” and her “whole body [being] tense” throughout the ordeal.

“Your hands clench up, and you can’t move them,” she explained. “And it feels like you’re gonna break your hand. It was honestly horrible.”

Lottie further stated she wished she had known the “small things” when it came to taking Ozempic. She proclaimed taking it was the worst decision she ever made.

“I would rather die any day than take it again. It made me feel so nauseous,” she said.

Lottie said she took the medication when she was around 132 pounds. Less than two weeks into taking the medication, she was down to 117 pounds.

“I hope that by me talking about this, [it] can maybe be a lesson to some people that it’s so not worth it,” she continued. “And it’s for diabetes — it’s not for weight loss, really.”

She then said that she had a “hard time” seeing other celebrities taking weight loss medications and not being jealous of their “dramatic weight losses.”

“This ‘heroin chic’ trend is coming back, which was something that happened in the ’90s. Like, we should not be going back there. This should not be a trend right now. Where did the body positivity go? I don’t understand,” she added.

