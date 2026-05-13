James Van Der Beek’s Wife Gives Life Update 3 Months After ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star’s Death

Three months after James Van Der Beek passed away amid his cancer battle, the late Dawson’s Creek star’s wife, Kimberly, shared a life update.

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“To say I’m heartbroken is a severe understatement,” Kimberly admitted in her latest Instagram post, which featured photos of Van Der Beek with his family throughout the years. “Words just don’t capture what grief is. The comforts of shock have worn off.”

Kimberly further noted that reality has finally set in and that the actor’s family misses him.

“Yet, there is a different kind of magic in the air. I feel him,” she continued. “I know him more deeply. My conscious connection to God has deepened. The veils of the universe have thinned. And I trust that this is the path me and my family have always been intended to walk.”

Kimberly went on to acknowledge the support, noting that it has been tremendous to the Van Der Beek family.

“You all went absolutely above and beyond anything I could have ever expected in supporting us and honoring James,” she added. “I am deeply grateful. There is so much more to share here. And in time- I will.”

Van Der Beek revealed he was battling colorectal cancer in late 2024. Although he was scheduled to join his fellow Dawson’s Creek castmates for a reunion this past September, the actor was forced to pull out of the event due to health reasons.

The GoFundMe for Van Der Beek’s Family Raises More Than $2.8 Million

Following the actor’s death, a GoFundMe was launched to help his family as they faced the financial burden of his cancer treatments.

“The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds,” the GoFundMe’s description reads. “They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.”

The funds will be used to help pay for the Van Der Beek family’s essential living expenses. They will also be used to pay the bills and support the children’s education. Kimberly is listed as the beneficiary.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for showing up for James and his beautiful family,” an update states. “Your kindness has meant more than we can put into words. In the middle of deep grief, your support has been a light. It reminds us that love is real, that community is strong, and that James’s spirit continues to bring people together.”

So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than $2.8 million from over 52,000 donations.





