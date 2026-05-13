‘Brady Bunch’ Star Speaks out About the Cast’s Residual Pay

More than 50 years after the final episode of The Brady Bunch aired, the TV show’s star, Eve Plumb, speaks out about the cast’s residual pay.

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In her new memoir Happiness Included: Jan Brady and Beyond, Plumb admits her wealth doesn’t come from Brady Bunch rerun views.

“If I had a dime for every rerun episode, I’d pay off the national deficit,” she wrote. “I don’t.”

Plumb also stated during an interview with PauseRewind last month that the cast doesn’t receive residuals, despite the show’s popularity over the years.

“It’s a challenge because it’s so repetitive,” she explained. “I have to explain every time that it wasn’t popular before Saturday Night Live skit did it, that we don’t make residuals, that I don’t hate The Brady Bunch.“

The actress further shared, “It’s like it, no matter how many times I say it, people still have assumptions. So, I just say it again and again. Try to be my best smiley person, and I think doesn’t do any good because they don’t know it’s my 5,000th time hearing that.”

Plumb Also Addressed ‘Issues’ Within the Cast Over the Years

Along with clarifying her stance about the show once again, Plumb also spoke about the misconceptions that occur when one of her former co-stars cannot attend a Brady Bunch reunion.

“No, we are autonomous beings. We each have our own lives and schedules,” she pointed out. “And we do our best to live our lives so, and nine times out of 10, we don’t know why somebody isn’t doing it. Maybe they’re not available, maybe they don’t like the project. You know, there are a million reasons why you wouldn’t do something, but we’re not always privy to that.”

Regarding her relationship with the co-stars, Plumb said, “It waxes and wanes. It’s like in any family, you might have uncles or cousins that you wouldn’t agree with, but you get along at the family reunion. You don’t pull knives, you know?”

She then added that producers organize the reunions. “It always comes from the outside. It always comes from somebody deciding to do a show or a thing, and then it gets disseminated through our representatives, but nobody is at the forefront.”