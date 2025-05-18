Man Allegedly Bit Cat’s Ear Off, Gets Additionally Charged With Killing Two Other Cats

A 22-year-old Kentucky man, Zachary Rollins, faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly biting off a cat’s ear during a domestic dispute. Following Rollins’s arrest, he was also charged in connection with the deaths of two other unrelated cats.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), deputies arrived at a Skyview Drive residence. The sheriff’s office had received a domestic altercation report. As per the PCSO, they were informed that a cat had been injured. At around 3:03 p.m. on May 10, as deputies were heading to the address, they were informed that one of the individuals involved in the altercation had bitten off a cat’s ear.

Upon arrival, according to a citation reviewed by several media outlets, including LEX18, responding deputies found Rollins “laying in bed attempting to hide under blankets on the bed.” When asked to come outside and speak with one of the deputies, Rollins reportedly refused, as per the outlet. The deputy then proceeded to detain Rollins and took him outside.

Arrested And Charged

At that time, the 911 caller showed pictures of the injured cat to the deputy. Moreover, the caller also showed Facebook messages allegedly sent by Rollins to his mother. In them, Rollins allegedly admitted to biting the animal’s ear after “it had bit him first.”

When confronted with the evidence, Rollins allegedly admitted to sending the messages to his mother. However, as per the citation, he told the deputy that “he had not bit the cat, but he had tossed it when it bit him.”

As a result, Zachary Rollins was arrested at the scene. He was charged with torture of a dog or cat, as per the PCSO. He was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

However, following Rollins’s arrest, a deputy filed a warrant that involved Rollins in a separate incident, connecting him to the deaths of two other cats in April 2025. As a result, Rollins was charged with two more counts of torture of a dog or cat.

He was served the two new charges while at the Pulaski County Detention Center. He is currently being held on a combined bond of $50,000.