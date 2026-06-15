Disney World Removed 414 Dangerous Predators in Wake of Toddler’s Death

Walt Disney World has removed 414 alligators from its property in the decade since a 2-year-old boy died in a fatal attack at the resort, according to newly released records from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

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The figures, as reported by Click Orlando, show a significant increase in alligator removals following the June 2016 tragedy that prompted Disney and state wildlife officials to strengthen safety measures across the sprawling Central Florida resort.

The attack occurred when 2-year-old Lane Graves was grabbed by an alligator near the shoreline of a lagoon at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. The incident shocked visitors and sparked renewed attention to the presence of alligators throughout Florida, including on major tourist properties.

Disney World Alligator Removals Intensified After The Attack

Records show that state-contracted wildlife trappers removed an average of 23 alligators per year from Disney property during the eight years leading up to the boy’s death. In 2016 alone, the number jumped to 83 removals. Trappers captured another 57 alligators in 2017 as officials intensified efforts to reduce risks around guest areas.

From 2018 through 2025, wildlife personnel removed an average of 36 alligators annually from Disney property. Officials also captured at least a dozen alligators during the first four months of 2026, according to the records. Taken together, those removals brought the total to 414 over the 10-year period.

Under FWC guidelines, nuisance alligators measuring more than four feet in length and considered threats to people, pets or property qualify for removal. State officials generally do not relocate captured alligators because the animals often attempt to return to their original territory, creating additional risks and conflicts with established wildlife populations.

Florida remains home to an estimated 1.3 million alligators spread across all 67 counties, making interactions between humans and the reptiles a continuing concern in many parts of the state. Wildlife officials say the removal program at Disney has not affected the species’ overall population and remains focused on public safety.