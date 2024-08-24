Man Accused of Killing Wife, 2 Teens Before Setting House on Fire

Police are seeking a man linked to the deaths of his wife and two teens, who were shot and then killed in a house fire in Washington state.

The Mount Vernon Police Department announced the issuance of an arrest warrant for Jason M. Birman, a 49-year-old resident of the home and spouse of one of the victims, in connection with three counts of second-degree murder. Authorities also reported that they were searching for Birman’s blue 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck.

The victims of the August 9 fire in the small town of Concrete have been identified as Erin Birman, 52, her 19-year-old son, Taylor Dawson, and 18-year-old Jillian Van Boven, who was in a relationship with Dawson. The Skagit County Coroner’s Office determined that all three victims suffered gunshot wounds, which were significant factors in their deaths, per the AP.

On the morning of August 9, authorities responded to a fire that engulfed a two-story home. The blaze was so severe that it took several days to recover the victims’ bodies, according to police reports. Investigators from various agencies, including the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, dedicated six days to examining the scene.

Investigators suspect Jason Birman was at home before the fire started. Both he and his vehicle have been missing since.

Police report that the 49-year-old, described as an “avid four-wheeler,” is known to frequent Whatcom County and neighboring Skagit County. Skagit County includes the town of Concrete, located just under 100 miles from Seattle.

Van Boven’s dog, Bridget, survived the fire. This was shared on a GoFundMe page created to help cover the costs of her memorial service. Known affectionately as “Jilly,” the teenager was set to begin college in the fall. This information comes from a series of fundraisers organized on behalf of her parents, who are divorced and with whom she divided her time.

Loved ones described the teen as a vibrant, strong-willed, and resilient spirit with a love for animals. They also fondly recalled a childhood spent “swimming across the Skagit River.”

Meanwhile, anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Jason M. Birman is urged to reach out to the Mount Vernon police.