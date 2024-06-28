NFL Player Randall Cobb, His Family Escape Nashville House Fire

Randall Cobb is one of the most highly-touted receivers in the NFL. And while he is used to playing the offensive side of the ball, recently, the star wide receiver had to play defense.

Cobb’s recently had to take on a fire that occurred in his Nashville Tennessee home. The two-time Green Bay Packer star’s Tesla caught ablaze while still in his garage. Thankfully he and his family are okay.

Randall Cobb, Wife React After Scary Fire

“We got out of the house with nothing but the clothes on our back and no shoes on our feet,” Cobbs’ wife Aiyda said.

Cobbs and his wife also noted how grateful they were because they saved their dog in the blaze.

“We got out of the house and I was able to go back in and get our dog, Louie. We can’t thank Chief Caruthers, Captain Irvin, and the Nashville Fire Department enough for their swift action,” the couple wrote on Instagram.

The couple also noted that they are not sure what if anything in their home can be salvaged. But in the aftermath, they are just thankful to be alive.

“Unfortunately we don’t know how much, if anything, will be salvageable, but this has been a reminder that nothing is more important than the health of our family,” they added.

Former UFC Star Sounds Off After House Sets Ablaze

Former UFC champion Mark Coleman usually fights people in the ring. But recently, he had to fight a different opponent in an unfamiliar venue.

Coleman had to rescue his parents from a house fire. He sustained several injuries and had to be airlifted to the hospital.

And the increased amount of time in the fire made his injuries more severe. Coleman detailed the injuries he sustained in a recent interview including sore lungs and burnt eyes.

“God is so great. I am feeling very well,” Coleman said in a video recorded from his hospital bed.

“My lungs are sore. My eyes are burnt but I’m very much alive and well. I feel so blessed it’s in my higher power’s hands. He wants me to move forward today and I am.”