mamie-laverock-celebrates-hospital-release-3-months-after-balcony-fall-in-touching-photos



Three months after her terrifying five-story balcony fall, Mamie Laverock’s family announced her hospital release.

The actress, who is best known for her role on Hallmark’s series When Calls the Heart, experienced a medical emergency in Winnipeg in early May. She was later transported to a Vancouver hospital. However, her troubles didn’t end there.

Although her condition was starting to improve, Mamie Laverock experienced a major setback in her recovery. While being escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway, the actress fell five stories. She endured multiple surgeries and at one point was placed on life support.

In a Facebook post, Mamie Laverock’s loved ones seemingly revealed she was released from the hospital. They posted photos of her welcome home party, featuring rainbow-themed decorations and cake. “Dreams do come true,” the post reads. “Welcome Home Mamie.”

Her family also posted a video of her arriving home in an ambulance.

In response to one of the post’s comments, Laverock’s loved ones wrote that while she’s home, the recovery journey is still ongoing. “She’s still severely injured but we will take care of her privately,” the response reads. “She needed to be home. So happy for her. She made it this far… next chapter. it’s a blessing to have her home.”

Weeks before her hospital release, Mamie Laverock’s family shared a photo of her taking her first steps. “Thank you surgeons, thank you prayers, thank you Lord,” the post read. “Mamie has just taken her first steps.”

The video has since been deleted.

Mamie Laverock Previously Spoke Out Following Her Terrifying Fall

In the final post on the family’s GoFundMe, Mamie personally thanked her supporters.

“Thank you so much. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is full,” she gushed. “Thank you again. I have no words to describe my gratitude. Love you guys.Thank you. MAMIE.”

Laverock’s mother and stepfather, Nicole Rockmann and Rob Compton, further wrote in the update, “The Fund has now closed. Please know how much you helped this family in our hardest circumstances. Thank you for caring.”

The fundraiser closed with a total of CAD 38,022 raised. Nicole then posted a photo of her embracing Mamie in a hug for the first time since the fall.

“Mamie moved onto her stomach, pushed herself up, and held onto me,” Nicole wrote. “At that moment we realized we could have our first hug. Thank you, Rob [Compton] for capturing this moment.”

Nicole also told PEOPLE it was a miracle that Mamie Lavercok was able to make such progress.