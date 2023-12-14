Mama June’s Husband Was Family’s ‘Biggest Rock’ Amid Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Cancer Battle

Days after Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell passed away, it was revealed that Mama June Shannon’s husband, Justin Stroud, was the family’s “biggest rock” amid the late reality TV’s cancer battle.

While speaking to PEOPLE at her sister’s funeral on Wednesday, Dec. 13, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird stated Stroud had “carried 90% of the weight” during Cardwell’s cancer journey. She shared that he had helped the family by providing medicine and running errands. Most importantly, he was there for everyone.

Elfird then said with Stroud’s help, Mama June Shannon was able to focus on being a mother and spending time with Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell during her final days. “Because he’s not blood, it was even that much more amazing how he really just stepped up,” Efird explained. “And [showed us] what a good person he is.”

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson agreed with her sister and said Stroud was a huge help. “I mean, he’s not even blood, but he was doing everything,” she declared.

Mama June Shannon recently opened up about mourning the loss of Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell. She didn’t know how to describe the pain she was going through. “I know I look a hot mess,” she admitted. “But my mind is so emotionally and mentally mindf—ed right now.”

Cardwell passed away over the weekend after battling stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. She was 29 years old at the time of her death. She was the mother of two daughters Kaitlyn Elizabeth and Kylee Madison. Cardwell married Eldridge Toney in March.

Approximately 70 People Attended the Funeral of Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell

According to PEOPLE, approximately 70 people attended the funeral service of Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell. Efird told the media outlet that the family was “doing as best as they can.”

Efird also told PEOPLE how Cardwell loved her daughters and husband. She shared that her sister loved to cook chicken and dumplings with biscuits as well as spaghetti for the family.

Unfortunately, Cardwell’s favorite singer, Cooper Alan, was unable to attend the event. But he did make a special video for the occasion to honor the late reality TV star. The service did feature the “Tina dance,” which is a reference to Bob Burger’s character, Tina Belcher. Mama June Shannon encouraged the attendees to perform the dance in honor of Cardwell.

PEOPLE reported that the funeral program featured photographers of Cardwell and had “forever in our hearts” and “we’re gonna miss you” written inside. The program also featured a poem titled Broken Chain, which was about grieving the loss of a loved one.