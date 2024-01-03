Mama June Wins Temporary Custody of Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Daughter

Less than a month after a dispute between Mama June and Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s ex-husband began, it has been reported that the reality TV star has been granted temporary custody of her granddaughter, Kaitlyn.

According to Us Weekly, Mama June was granted temporary custody over Michael Cardwell. In the custody filing, the reality TV star said the identity of Kaitlyn’s biological father is unknown. She also claimed that it would be in Kaitlyn’s best interest to continue living with June. This is due to Kailyn being in Shannon’s care since Anna died from stage IV cancer in early Dec. 2023.

“[Shannon] is not aware of any person not a party to this case who has physical custody of the child or claims to have custody or visitation rights with respect to the child,” the legal documents reveal. “[Shannon] is not aware of any other actions involving custody of the child pending in this or any other state.”

Mama June did request the court for a Rule Nisi to be issued. The media outlet noted that this means the court order may become final unless the court is given a reason to change it.

It was further revealed that Shannon filed her “emergency ex parte” on Dec. 15 in response to Cardwell filing his petition for custody of Kaitlyn. Anna’s ex claimed he has “engaged” in consistent caretaking of Kaitlyn. He also established a bonded and dependent relationship with the 11-year-old.

While he and Anna did end their marriage in 2017, Cardwell said he still had regular visitation with their daughter Kylee. That time included time with Kaitlyn. He also claimed that Kaitlyn’s father is Caleb Clark. However, Clark has never taken a DNA test. Cardwell added that Clark has no legal rights to Kaitlyn.

Mama June’s Former Brother-in-Law Says the Custody Over Kaitlyn Is For ‘Personal Gain’

During a recent interview with The Sun, Mama June’s ex-brother-in-law, Lee ‘Uncle Poodle’ Thompson, stated that the custody battle of Kaitlyn was for personal gain to the reality TV star.

“I’ve seen the videos June has posted asking if fans want to send gifts to the girls,” Thompson explained. “And some fans have lashed out at her. I’m sure Anna wanted Michael to have the kids.”

Thompson also said that Carewell is the best person to care for the girls. “I know Michael, he’s a good guy, and that’s where the kids need to be.”

Thompson further explained that the last time he saw Anna was in March 2023. They didn’t discuss any of her end-of-life plans at the time.