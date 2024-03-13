Malachy McCourt, ‘Ryan’s Hope’ Star, Dies at 92

Malachy McCourt, the Irish American author and actor famous for his role on the soap opera Ryan’s Hope, passed away at the age of 92.

His spouse, Diana McCourt, verified the information to the New York Times. McCourt revealed to the Times last year his struggles with a heart condition, cancer, and muscular degeneration.

McCourt’s early years were portrayed in his brother Frank’s award-winning memoir Angela’s Ashes, which told of their mother’s hardships in raising their four surviving children amidst poverty in Limerick, Ireland.

McCourt penned his own memoirs as well. In 1998, he released Monk Swimming, a continuation from where Angela’s Ashes ends, and in 2000, Singing My Him Song, delving into the theme of fatherhood. He held the distinction of being the eldest among his seven siblings, with Frank McCourt passing away in 2009.

Malachy McCourt and Diana McCourt in 2019 (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)

A prominent figure in the New York Irish community, McCourt established Malachy’s, a pub named after himself, located on Third Avenue in Manhattan. Actor Richard Harris, a dear friend, even worked as a bartender there briefly. Additionally, McCourt sought the governorship of New York in 2006.

Known primarily for his recurring role as Kevin the bartender on Ryan’s Hope, McCourt graced the screens of both film and television with appearances in a plethora of productions.

His credits include works such as The Other Guys, The Devil’s Own, Brewster’s Millions, The Molly Maguires, Starman, One Life To Live, Search For Tomorrow, Another World, Oz, Tales of the Unexpected, and Remember WENN.

Malachy McCourt was Also Beloved For Christmas Appearances on ‘All My Children’

McCourt was born on Sept. 20, 1931, in Brooklyn. He moved to Limerick with his family and later returned to New York at 20. He pursued a diverse career as a writer, actor, talk show host, and bar owner.

Starting on stage, McCourt worked across various mediums, even hosting New York radio shows at times. He made guest appearances on Jack Paar’s Tonight Show.

His role in Ryan’s Hope marked his busiest acting period. Playing Kevin, a witty bartender at his friend Johnny Ryan’s bar, he also portrayed a constant source of conflict for his in-law Delia. He featured in 217 episodes of the ABC soap opera from 1975 to 1989.

McCourt was also adored for his annual Christmas roles on All My Children as Father Clarence. The fan-favorite character was a priest with an almost otherworldly aura, imparting inspirational wisdom.

In his later years, McCourt took on the role of a Catholic priest in the HBO series Oz. He also portrayed Francis Preston Blair in the 2003 Civil War epic Gods and Generals.

Apart from his wife, McCourt is survived by his daughter Siobhan, sons Malachy Jr., Conor, and Cormac, stepdaughter Nina Galin, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandson.