Tyra Banks is back on the market, and she’s not closing the door on future romance. She recently announced that she ended her relationship with longtime partner Louis Bélanger-Martin.

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The mogul announced that she was single on Nov. 10 while appearing on the radio station Hot 97. She confirmed her single status to TMZ a few days later.

And while she confirmed that she’s looking to date, she told the outlet that she has no plans to use dating apps to help find love.

While appearing on the radio, she said she was “over” her relationship.

“Like, I’ve got my mom, I’ve got my son and I’m good,” she said.

Banks and Bélanger-Martin first appeared together in 2019. She didn’t go into the details of their breakup, but the couple did move to Australia together in 2025.

Immediately following the breakup, Banks said she didn’t really feel like dating, but now she’s feeling differently.

“I didn’t even have, like, a drive,” she shared. “But now I’m like, you know what? It is not too late. Now, I feel feminine. I’m dating. I’m back to that. And there is no such thing that, ‘Oh it has to be over because of an age or because you’re just done.’”

She also shared that what she’s looking for in a partner has also shifted over the years.

“When I was young, he just had to be fine as hell, man,” she joked. “He just had to be pretty. And now, I don’t care. I still want to be attracted to him but it’s not like that.”

But now, she just wants “somebody that is present.”