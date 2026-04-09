Kendra Duggar’s Parents Launches GoFundMe For Moving and Housing Expenses  

Kendra Duggar’s parents have recently launched a GoFundMe to help cover moving and housing expenses.

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On the fundraiser’s website, Kendra’s father, Paul Caldwell, explained that his family is facing a “difficult and urgent situation.”

“We are in need to cover displacement expenses,” he explained. “We will not be using these funds for [our] legal fees.”

Caldwell also explained in an update that he is overseeing the transfer of the funds to the family’s account. “I am the father of the family receiving the money. The displacement fees will be for moving expenses, housing costs such as rent, until we can find a place to stay more permanently.”

He then wrote, “Thank you all so much for your care, concern, prayers, and donation during this difficult time. Thank you even if it’s just prayer. Your support means the world to us as we work to rebuild and find safety.”

So far, the fundraiser has received nearly $25,000 from more than 400 donations.

The Fundraiser Was Launched Weeks After Kendra and Her Husband, Joseph Duggar, Were Arrested

Kendra and Joseph Duggar were arrested for separate crimes last month.

Joseph was arrested in Arkansas after being accused of abusing a teen when she was nine years old. He was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

In a separate case, both Kendra and Joseph were charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment. Although arrested, Kendra was quickly released from jail.

Nearly two weeks following his arrest, Joseph was released from a Florida jail after posting a $600,000 bail. To pay for the bond, Kendra put her and Joseph’s family home up for rent and sold personal items. Among the items she sold were the family’s four-wheeler, pressure washer, waterproof tarp, and wood splitter.

During a phone call with Joseph, Kendra opened up about her and the family’s struggles amid his imprisonment.

“[I]f you could pray for my health because, I don’t know, I’ve just been really, really fatigued in the last two days,” she explained.

Kendra also said she struggled physically after carrying items downstairs. She described her body as “turning off like a weighted blanket.”

Joseph admitted to being surprised that Kendra managed to do all the physical tasks. She replied that it was “a miracle.”

“Yeah, because you’ve already had these health issues in the past,” he pointed out. “I’m surprised it didn’t take you down sooner, you know.”

The family has since moved into a rental.