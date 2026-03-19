Another ’19 Kids and Counting’ Duggar Son Has Been Accused of Heinous Crime

More than a decade after Josh Duggar admitted to sexually abusing multiple underage girls, including some of his sisters, another 19 Kids and Counting star has also been accused of a similar heinous crime.

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Joseph Garrett Duggar has been arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving sexual activity with a teen when she was just nine years old. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida the news on Wednesday.

The victim revealed during a forensic interview that there were multiple incidents involving Joseph during a 2020 family vacation in Panama City Beach. She revealed that the former reality TV star had asked her repeatedly to sit on his lap.

“As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket,” Bay County Sheriff officials stated. “During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs.”

The victim noted that the incidents stopped after Joseph apologized for his behavior.

Officials further revealed that the victim’s father had confronted Joseph about the incidents on March 17, 2026. Joseph notably admitted his actions to his father and also to the Tontitown detectives.

“Duggar was arrested out of state and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Behavior – Molestation of a Victim Less Than 12-years-old and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior Conducted By A Person 18 Years Or Older,” officials added.

Joseph is notably awaiting extradition to Bay County.

The Duggar family member appeared on 19 Kids and Counting as well as the spinoff Counting On. He is married to Kendra. The couple has three children.

The Duggar Family Has Been Involved in Numerous Scandals Over the Past Decade

The Duggar family has made headlines over the past decade for multiple scandals involving the eldest Duggar sibling, Josh.

Months after the sexual abuse scandal, Josh was outed for using the website Ashley Madison to have an extramarital affair. He then announced he was entering rehab for his pornography addiction.

Years later, Josh was accused of using “dark web and online file-sharing software” to download child sexual abuse material. He was arrested for the crime in 2021 and was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Josh was sentenced to 12 and a half years of prison. He is serving the sentence in FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas. He is still married to Anna, with whom he shares seven children.