Joe Duggar’s Wife Kendra Now Facing Criminal Charges in Wake of His Arrest

Authorities have arrested another member of the Duggar reality TV family, just days after taking Joseph (Joe) Duggar into custody.

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Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell), Joe’s wife, has also been taken into custody, according to a police statement. They are each charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor (second degree) and four counts of false imprisonment (second degree).

Jail records reviewed by PEOPLE show that Kendra was arrested and booked into the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at 4:56 p.m. local time on March 20. She was released at 6:19 p.m. the same day. The records list her as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 130 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Her hearing is scheduled for March 23 at 7:45 a.m., and she is due back in court on April 29 at 2:00 p.m.

The police department confirmed the investigation is “active and ongoing,” adding that Arkansas law limits the information that can be publicly released in cases involving minors or other sensitive circumstances.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved, no further details will be provided at this time,” the department explained.

Details of the Accusations Leading to Joe Duggar’s Arrest

Joe is accused of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior by a person 18 or older. According to the original Bay County Sheriff’s Office statement, Joe allegedly admitted to molesting the child.

“The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions, and the incidents stopped after the apology,” police reported. “Investigators discovered the victim’s father confronted Duggar about these incidents on March 17th, 2026. Duggar admitted his actions to the victim’s father and to Tontitown Detectives.”

Although Joe was arrested in his home state of Arkansas, the case is being handled in Florida, where the alleged incidents took place. He will be extradited to Bay County, Florida, to face charges.

Joe and Kendra have been married since 2017 and share four children. He appeared on all four versions of his family’s TLC reality shows, and their wedding was featured in a 2017 episode of Counting On.