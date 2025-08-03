major-2000s-rapper-arrested-after-cops-allegedly-find-gun-during-traffic-stop

A major 2000s rapper, Soulja Boy, was arrested after law enforcement allegedly found a gun during a traffic stop in Los Angeles.

Sources told TMZ the rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 3 near the intersection of Genesee and Melrose avenues.

During the traffic stop, police officers discovered a gun in the rapper’s vehicle. He was then taken into custody and booked in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The media outlet noted that it was unclear what prompted the traffic stop. Details about the gun or if anyone else was involved also remain unknown.

The Rapper Was Arrested Months After Being Found Liable in Sexual Battery Trial

The rapper was arrested just months after he was found liable for sexual battery and kidnapping. He was ordered to pay a $4 million judgment to the woman.

The woman claimed to be a former assistant of Soulja Boy.

In court documents, the victim accused Soulja Boy of sending her unsolicited nude photos within the first few months of her employment. She confirmed that she and the rapper had a “romantic relationship” that quickly turned toxic.

She revealed that at one point, the rapper locked her in a room against her will for three days. When she finally got out of the room, the woman said she was violently attacked and sexually assaulted by the rapper.

During the trial, she shared details about the “abusive cycles” she endured while being employed by the rapper.

“I didn’t even feel human anymore,” she explained. “I felt like an animal.”

The woman, whose identity remains confidential, added, “I wanted to die.”

The rapper stated while on the stand that his relationship with his former assistant was entirely consensual. He then said the allegations were “disgusting.”

Meanwhile, Rickey Ivie, the attorney who represented Soulja Boy, spoke out about the verdict.”It is unfortunate that aspersions and misperceptions of a culture were allowed to influence the trial,” he said. “Mr. Way fully intends to pursue his post-trial remedies and to fight for a just result in this case.”

Although he was ordered to pay the settlement, Soulja Boy was cleared of false imprisonment and constructive discharge.