Major NFL Player Facing Felony Strangulation and Assault Charges

In a breaking story about one of the NFL’s most high-profile players, Stefon Diggs has been formally accused of several felony offenses.

WCVB, a local ABC affiliate, reports that the New England Patriots player is facing charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges. The charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Dec. 2. However, authorities have not released details of the supposed altercation in question.

Stefon Diggs, No. 8 of the New England Patriots, reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Diggs, who is in a relationship with rapper Cardi B, denies the allegations, according to a statement from the Patriots. The teams says it will “support” the 32-year-old wider receiver as this process unfolds.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs,” the statement read. “Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Diggs’ arraignment is set for Jan. 23, 2026, but Boston 25 News reports his legal team has requested a delay to March. The NFL player is also trying to reach a financial settlement with the alleged victim in the case outside of court.

This news comes as the New England Patriots have clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs, with hopes of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018.

Diggs’ public profile has increased in 2025, on the heels of him signing a three-year deal with the Patriots back in March. He entered conversations outside of the football realm as he and Cardi B took their relationship public. They welcomed a child together in November.