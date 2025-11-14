Cardi B Welcomes Her 4th Child, Her 1st With Patriots Player Stefon Diggs

Rapper Cardi B recently welcomed her fourth child, her first with her current partner, NFL player Stefon Diggs.

TMZ confirmed the “Please Me” hitmaker gave birth to her latest baby sometime last week. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old took to social media yesterday to make the new bundle of joy Instagram official,

“My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons,” Cardi wrote alongside video of her lip syncing to “Hello” from her new album, Am I the Drama?

“My last chapter was the beginning of a new season,” she continued. “Starting over is never easy, but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else, so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

“This next chapter is Me vs. Me!” the rapper added. “It’s me against all odds, me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour, getting my body right, getting my mind right. There’s nothing that’s gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a lifetime! I’ve learned I’ve healed, and I’m loving the woman I’ve become! That’s what this next era means to me, and I’m stepping into it better than ever.”

Ever the planner, Cardi B was reportedly back in the gym just days after welcoming baby number four, spotted by TMZ this week already sculpting her tour-ready physique.

Proud Poppa Stefon Diggs Recently Revealed the Sex of His Baby with Cardi B

Meanwhile, the proud daddy, Patriots player Stefon Diggs, recently revealed the sex of the new tyke… and their upcoming training regimen.

“It’s a boy. That’s enough for me,” he told PEOPLE earlier this month. “I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around.”

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs now have a total of six children, including their newborn. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

That said, both Cardi B and Diggs have plenty of experience raising children.

The Grammy-winning rapper shares three kids—Kulture, Wave, and Blossom—with her estranged husband, Offset, from whom she filed for divorce last year. Diggs is the father of two daughters, Nova and Charliee.