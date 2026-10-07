Major Hollywood Actress and Actor Officially Divorcing After Separation

Over a year after they separated, actress Mia Goth has filed for divorce from actor Shia LaBeouf. They have been together for over a decade.

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According to court documents (that TMZ just obtained), Goth filed on Tuesday. She is citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Their date of separation is listed as July 28, 2025.

Goth is asking for primary legal and physical custody of their four-year-old daughter Isabel. Additionally, she’s requesting to terminate the court’s ability to award either her or LaBeouf spousal support.

(Getty Images)

News of their separation first broke in February. Page Six reported the split, citing a source who claimed they’d ended things nearly a year prior. News of the split emerged after LaBeouf was arrested after a brawl in New Orleans.

Sources said he moved to Louisiana after the breakup to be closer to his family.

In March, he opened up about their split while appearing on Channel 5 With Andrew Callaghan.

“We were deeply unhappy,” the troubled actor said. “I made a lot of mistakes early on before we tried to have a baby. I had violated trust in a big, big way.”

“We tried … to fix it, and it was impossible, and we both became very unhappy. And it’s not good to be unhappy around a baby. It’s not good to be unhappy around kids,” he said.

While he couldn’t “speak too much about” the breakup, he had nothing but good things to say about his ex.

“That’s one of the best girls that ever lived. She’s incredible, that woman. Incredible … all the time. 10 out of 10,” he said of Goth. “We’re in a good spot. I mean, this isn’t new. … We’ve been there for a while, we’re trying to figure out co-parenting, and we’re good. Even through all this, she gives me grace.”

He revealed that despite the breakup, he still had regular contact with their young daughter, saying, “Any other woman would be like, ‘Yo, f— you, get out of here! I don’t want to talk to you!’ She don’t do that to me … even when things are hanky.”

Goth and LaBeouf first met in 2012 and married in 2016. Two years later, they split, only to reconcile in 2020 and welcome their daughter in 2022.