Major History Channel Star and Longtime Partner Break Up

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe and his girlfriend Leticia Cole have broken up. The former couple dated for seven years following his divorce.

Videos by Suggest

Cole announced the breakup via her Instagram Stories, TMZ reported.

“For the past two months I’ve been trying to come to terms with things that have left me absolutely devastated,” she wrote.

“While the world continues to see one version of someone, I’ve been living with a very different reality,” she revealed. She went on to say that there is “so much” she’s kept private over the last 10 years.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

“Things I witnessed. Things I experienced. And things I stayed silent about because I loved someone and believed I was protecting him.” But now, she realizes “how much that silence has cost” her.

Cole said she has a “great deal to say.” And she said there are reasons for her years-long silence.

“What I will say is that the person the public knows and the person I knew behind closed doors are not the same,” she warned.

While she admitted she still needs time to process the breakup, she also shared she’s figuring out how to move on.

“But I will no longer protect a narrative at the expense of my own truth.”

According to TMZ, Wolfe and Cole were first linked in early 2021. His ex-wife Jodi Wolfe filed for divorce in late 2020 after a decade of marriage.