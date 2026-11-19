DJ John Summit is ruffling feathers after making comments about the Grammy Awards on social media. After receiving no nominations, he took to X to vent his frustrations.

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“Never submitting to the grammys again unless s–t changes, it’s all a f—ing joke,” he wrote. “I’m not just talking about myself either there’s zero respect for real electronic dance music & dj’s. the whole dance category is just music industry fueled pop stars.”

Nominees in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording categories include Fred Again.., Madonna, Slayyyter, Tame Impala, Robyn, Tinashe and Underscores.

Backlash against Summit’s comment was quick.

“You’re not even the best in edm music either that’s the gag LMAOO,” one person responded.

Another person replied, “or maybe you’re just making trash music, that’s why they snubbed your bland a– lol.”

Summit got back on X to attempt clarification of his comments.

“Not saying the artists nominated aren’t good, they’re just not dance music, they’re pop,” he wrote. “No dj is playing that music in the clubs.”

Grammy award winning singer Charli XCX even mocked Summit for his statements.

“Not this guy again !” she responded.

Summit released his second album, CTRL ESCAPE in April of this year. He has spent most of the year touring across the country to promote the album.

After getting dragged across X, Summit backtracked on his comments.

“Logging back on as i realized i didn’t do a good job of making my point earlier. my intent was not to drag other artists down and i seriously congratulate everyone who was nominated,” he wrote.

“They fully deserve the recognition. i just think there should be an extra category for more dance music djs & producers.”