Country singer Cody Johnson won’t be in attendance at this year’s CMA Awards. And he’s being honest about what led him to make that decision.

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Johnson took to Instagram to share a message with his fans.

“To the CoJo Nation, my peers, and the country music industry, I won’t be attending the CMA Awards tomorrow, and I want to be honest about why. After getting sick at the end of my UK tour earlier this month, I realized much of it stemmed from mental and physical exhaustion,” he wrote.

Johnson chose to open up because he believes “we help one another by revealing our truths, and this time my truth isn’t in the words of a song; it’s real life.”

“At the end of the day, I’m a human being, no matter how much I tell myself and others I’m Superman. I have everything to be thankful for, but sometimes I put too much pressure on myself. I’m going to spend some time recouping at home; being grounded by my family is what I need most right now.

He acknowledged how hard he’s working to get to this point of his career. “However, going 100 mph all the time isn’t healthy, and I see that now,” he said.

“Again, thank you for understanding and for your love, support, and grace during this downtime through the end of the year. I will see you all in 2027.”

Kathy Sabine, meteorologist for 9News Denver, left an encouraging comment. “Thank you for your honesty bravery and transparency. We will be here when you’re ready to come back! ❤️Colorado loves you!❤️👏,” she said.