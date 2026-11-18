Classic sitcom I Love Lucy will be back on television for one night only. CBS, the show’s original network, is airing two colorized episodes for a special reason.

Videos by Suggest

On Thursday, Dec. 17, I Love Lucy: 75 Years of Laughter, an Entertainment Tonight special, will air, Paramount announced.

Immediately following the special, the two colorized episodes will air.

“I LOVE LUCY premiered on Oct. 15, 1951, and over six seasons delivered 180 episodes that helped define the television sitcom. An unprecedented ratings phenomenon, it became the first sitcom to top the Nielsen charts and pioneered the traditional multi-camera format that continues to shape comedy production today. With four Emmy® Awards, 20 nominations and two honors from the Television Academy, I LOVE LUCY remains one of the most influential and beloved series in television history,” the announcement reads.

I Love Lucy: 75 Years of Laughter will combine footage from the Entertainment Tonight vault, memorable moments, and celebrity interviews. Those celebrities include Carol Burnett, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Andy Garcia, Carrie Preston and Amy Poehler.

The two new colorized episodes are “The Christmas Show,” where the Ricardos and Mertzes get together to trim the tree and reminisce about the events leading to Little Ricky’s birth, and “Never Do Business with Friends,” where the Ricardos sell the Mertzes their old washing machine. When it breaks down, so does their friendship.

Both episodes have been colorized using a color palette inspired by the time the show was filmed.

Following its premiere on CBS, the special will be available to stream the next day on Paramount+. The streamer also has all six seasons of the hit show.