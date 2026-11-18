Anne Hathaway is officially a mom of three! The actress was spotted out in New York City with her new baby.

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TMZ was first to report on the new arrival, sharing pictures of Hathaway out and about.

In the pictures, she is wearing a baseball cap and a long coat. She has her baby strapped to her chest in a carrier. And while you can’t see the little one’s face, you can see a hat with a pom-pom.

The new baby joins Hathaway’s two sons, Jonathan and Jack with husband Adam Schulman.

Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman back in April. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Hathaway officially announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on June 19.

“x Baby, I’m yours x,” she captioned the video showing off her baby bump.

She announced her pregnancy amid a whirlwind year for her career.

She knew she was pregnant during the release of the long-awaited Devil Wears Prada 2. But a source told People she chose to wait because she “was excited about the movie and wanted the attention to stay on the project.” She also wanted to “reveal the pregnancy on her own terms.”

However, she proudly showed off her growing bump during the press tours for The End of Oak Street and The Odyssey.

As she promoted her last film of the year, Verity, nearing the end of her pregnancy.

“We’re thrilled, we’re overjoyed, but what we’re really focused on right now is really taking in still being a family of four,” she said while appearing on CBS Mornings, according to People.

“Because everything’s going to change for us, but it’s really going to change for our kids. And we’re about to go through this beautiful threshold together,” she added.

“So I’m just really like, soaking in what it’s like to be in this unit — because my kids are older, you know? They’re 10 and almost 7, so we’ve been this unit for a period of time. And touch wood, everything goes well with this one, that’s going to change.”