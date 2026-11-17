Ronny Hallin, an actress and producer, has died. She was 88. Hallin was the last surviving sibling of the legendary Marshalls. Her older brother was director Garry Marshall, and her younger sister was director and actress Penny Marshall.

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Hallin’s daughter Penny Hallin said that the television legend “passed away peacefully at home” on Oct. 27, Deadline reported.

She was born on Jan. 2, 1938 in New York City. Her parents were director Anthony W. Marshall, born Antonio Masciarelli, and dance teacher Marjorie Ward.

Hallin made her television debut on brother Garry’s ABC sitcom adaptation of The Odd Couple in 1974. She also appeared on Laverne & Shirley, starring sister Penny, in 1982.

But she didn’t only appear in Garry’s shows, she appeared in his films, 1991’s Frankie and Johnny, 1994’s Exit to Eden, and 2004’s Raising Helen.

In 1977, Hallin began producing for her brother’s shows, including Blansky’s Beauties, Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy, Joanie Loves Chachi and Happy Days.

Other producing credits include Perfect Strangers, Family Matters, and Step by Step, all popular ABC shows.

She is survived by her three daughters.