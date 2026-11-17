ABC is airing a holiday classic, and you’ll get to watch it online, even if you don’t have a subscription.

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On Nov. 30, the network will be showing the 1970 animated classic Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town. The annual favorite, narrated by Fred Astaire, tells the story of Kris Kringle, a young man with an immense desire to help others.

Voices include Mickey Rooney as Kringle, Keenan Wynn as Winter and Joan Gardner as Tanta Kringle.

You can watch the special on demand the day after it airs with no sign-in needed at ABC.com.

‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town’ promotional still (Credit: Rankin/Bass Productions/ABC)

The Christmas special airs at 10 p.m. following The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular at 8 p.m.

The annual holiday special will air musical performances from Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland Resort in California.

Other highlights include Dancing with the Holidays, a new Dancing With the Stars special with 12 new holiday-themed dances, a ballroom tricked out in holiday decor, and “heartwarming moments with the cast and CMA Country Christmas on Dec. 1.

On Dec. 8, the network will be airing the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, recorded live from Los Angeles. This year’s musical inductees are Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan.

Holiday favorites, including The Santa Clause and Home Alone, air on Dec. 23 and 24, respectively. And the annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade airs on Christmas morning, per tradition.