Jamaica Carter, an actor best known for his brief role in the 2001 film Baby Boy, has died. He was 58.

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Friends announced his death on Instagram.

“To the world, you were Mr. $40. But to me, you were Jimmy, Jamaica, and most importantly, MY FRIEND. PERIOD! ❤️,” one friend wrote.

“You fought a good fight, my friend. And although my heart wasn’t ready for you to go, I pray that you’ve finally found the peace and rest you deserve. No more fighting. No more pain. Just peace. 🕊️ Our community lost a familiar face, but I lost a friend. And there’s a difference.”

“To the world, Mr. $40. To me, forever my Friend . 💔🕊️”

No cause of death has been given.

Carter played Já Toú, a hairstylist who encounters Jody, played by Tyrese Gibson, in a hair salon. Jody tries to sell Já Toú an outfit, and he incredulously asks “Forty dollars?” when given the price.

The line “Forty dollars?!” has become a cultural touchstone beyond the movie. It has also become a popular meme across social media.

In addition to his iconic role, Carter worked as the executive assistant of director John Singleton, Complex reported. He worked on both the creative and business sides of the entertainment industry.

Carter told TS Madison in a 2022 interview that Singleton called him “Auntie.” The legendary director also taught him about marketing, music licensing, editing, entertainment law among other things.

He received an additional crew credit on Singleton’s 2 Fast 2 Furious and worked in the production department of the rom-com Something New starring Sanaa Lathan. He also appeared as Pierre in Hair Show and played the “Gay Hairdresser” in Bad Boys 2.