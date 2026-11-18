American rock band Saves the Day is being forced to cancel an upcoming concert tour. However, they didn’t give a specific reason for the cancellation.

Videos by Suggest

They made the announcement on Nov. 16 via their official Instagram.

“Our upcoming UK tour celebrating the anniversary of Stay What You Are will no longer be going ahead,” they wrote. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we unfortunately won’t be able to make it over to you all this time. We’re so sorry.”

The band acknowledged that “many of you were looking forward to it, and we were so excited to celebrate with you.”

All tickets will be refunded.

“We hope you understand, and we’ll do our best to make it up to you all next time around,” the band signed off.

The tour was due to kick off on Nov. 19.

One fan wrote “the day has not been saved. hope you guys are okay though please come back soon 🙏”

“Had tickets to all 5 shows. Worst nightmare. Beyond gutted,” another fan added.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the band’s album Stay What You Are. It was their first commercially successful album, featuring the song “At Your Funeral.”

“At Your Funeral” reached number 76 on the U.K. Singles Chart in June 2022.