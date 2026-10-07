Major ‘Chicago P.D.’ Star and Athlete Secretly Tied the Knot

Actress Sophia Bush and her partner of three years, former pro soccer player Ashlyn Harris, recently revealed that they’re married.

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Bush recently released a memoir, And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress, where she discussed their marriage.

The couple married in upstate New York in a private ceremony during the summer of 2025. Harris’ two children, Sloane and Ocean, were in attendance.

(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Kimball Stroud & Associates)

“When you get to this stage in your life, you begin to unpack what’s yours and what’s always sort of been for everyone else,” Bush told Vogue. “It’s such a privilege to be able to perform as an athlete or an actor, but it also comes with certain costs.”

“The kids were just running and happy, and we picked flowers from the property and our daughter Sloane was holding them. It was so fun for them, because it wasn’t this pressure-filled day that’s too much for young kids,” Harris added.

According to Bush, the family roasted marshmallows together on their wedding night.

“It was so precious, and zero pressure. I will never forget it, and I think wedding days sometimes aren’t like that,” she said.

Because they kept the actual wedding small, the wives made up for it by visiting friends and family across the country to tell them in person.

“We got to have personal experiences with everyone we love, and once we got through all of those, how do we put it out? Because I don’t want to keep sitting on panels or in interviews and being like, ‘My partner,’” Bush said.

“You’re not my partner, you know? You’re my wife. And it feels so amazing to say that,” she said to Harris.