Maine Man Fatally Shot Wife A Week After Separating, Immediately Called Family To Confess

A 60-year-old Maine man, David Gaudreau, will most likely spend the rest of his life behind bars for the 2024 murder of his wife, Dale. A week before her death, the woman had left David, who, after shooting her, called his family to confess.

As reported by WMTW, Gaudreau was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Friday, August 29. After initially pleading not guilty, he changed his plea to guilty and was convicted of murder.

According to the Maine State Police, the incident occurred on May 28, 2024. At around 7:10 p.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) received numerous 911 calls reporting a crash in Peru on Auburn Road. Witnesses had observed a truck crashing into a car and firing a gun into it.

Hauntingly, a Peru resident told police that he heard the gunshots, thinking initialy that the sound came from fireworks and kids. However, the man later realized that Dale had been shot dead, and her screams are etched on his mind to this day.

A married couple who live close to the murder scene, Todd and Mary Fenstermacher, heard the crash and subsequent gunshots. Todd said that he heard “about seven shots,” News Center Maine reported.

Upon arrival, first responders found Dale Gaudreau, fatally shot. During their investigation, authorities learned that her husband, David, had called family members, admitting to shooting his wife.

At around 11:34 p.m., David Gaudreau surrendered himself to the Maine State Police and the OCSD. He was transported to the Oxford County Jail and was charged with murder.

‘What Have I F–king Done?

WMTW reported, citing prosecutors, that Dale had left David a week before her death. The couple was in the process of separating. Prosecutors added that, after taking his son’s gun, David followed his wife, who was on the way to work. After crashing his truck into her car, he shot her dead.

According to WGME, in a subsequent hearing, David made a remote appearance from the Cumberland County Jail. Throughout the entire hearing, the now-convicted murderer was seen sobbing. At one moment, while in tears, he said, “What have I f–king done?”

Dale’s obituary describes her as a dedicated mother and grandmother. She worked as a nurse at Rumford Hospital, who called her a “true leader, serving as a mentor to the other nurses,” WGME reported.