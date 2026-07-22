Woman With ‘Shark Boyfriend’ to Be Profiled in ‘My Strange Shark Addiction’ Special

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This year’s Shark Week takes a deep dive into uncharted waters with a woman who’s head over fins for her “shark boyfriend.”

Discovery’s Shark Week has been chomping through our TV schedules for decades, and 2026 is no different. This year’s lineup is packed with jaw-dropping content. Air Jaws: Red, White and Breach is back, tracking legendary breaching great whites in American waters. Josh Gates dives into history’s first recorded shark attack in Expedition Unknown: Shark Secrets. And in Ultimate Shark Dive, cliff diver Molly Carlson attempts a record-setting plunge into shark-infested waters. Returning fan favorites Paul de Gelder, Forrest Galante, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge are also back to push the boundaries of shark science.

An Image from Discovery’s Shark Week offering, ‘Chum Island: Catching a Killer.’

Actor/comedian Ken Jeong and Grammy-nominated REI AMI are also teaming up for K-Pop Shark Heroes… because nothing says “save the sharks” like a killer K-Pop collab.

‘Shark Boyfriend’ Debuts on ‘My Strange Shark Addiction’ Special

But perhaps the most jaw-dropping detail buried in Discovery’s Shark Week press announcement is this: My Strange Shark Addiction. The special features a cast of devoted shark obsessives, including a dentist drowning in life-size shark replicas and a world-record holder covered head-to-toe in shark tattoos.

However, the headline act is undoubtedly the woman who claims to have a genuine romantic connection with her shark “boyfriend.”

Just how deep does this relationship go? What does date night look like (doesn’t she get sick of eating fish???)? Has he introduced her to his family? Have they made it Instagram official?

The special dives into how these shark “fin-atics” let their obsession shape every corner of their lives: their routines, their relationships, and even their finances. Tune in July 31 at 9 PM ET/PT to find out what it’s really like to put a ring on a great white.

Don’t keep your shark boyfriend waiting… Discovery’s Shark Week kicks off Sunday, July 26 at 8 pm ET/PT.