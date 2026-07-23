Kent Carpenter Shot Dead While in the Philippines

US marine biologist Kent Carpenter has passed away after he was fatally shot while in the Philippines earlier this month.

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According to AP News, Carpenter was with his Filipina companion at a house located in the town of Sibulan, in Negros Oriental province, when a group of masked men forced their way into the property.

During the confrontation, one of the men drew a gun and shot Carpenter in the head. The marine biologist’s companion told law enforcement after the ordeal that he died instantly.

National police spokesperson, Col. Allen Rae Co, told reporters that the masked men stole a laptop, an unspecified amount of money, and a backpack. They then fled the area.

Regional police spokesperson Lt. Col. Joem Malong also shared that Carpenter’s companion had sustained injuries during the attack and was being treated. Malong stated Carpenter was working as a lecturer at Silliman University in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

Regional police director Brig. Gen. Romano Cardiño issued a statement about Carpenter’s passing. “We assure the victim’s family, the community and our foreign visitors that this case is being treated with utmost urgency,” the statement reads. “And no effort will be spared until justice is served.”

Carpenter was also a biological sciences professor at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, since 1996. Although he was on an extended research assignment, Carpenter was planning to retire in September.

He was 73 years old.

Carpenter’s Wife Remembers to be a ‘Very Loving Person’

Following the news about his passing, Carpenter’s wife, Cecilia, spoke out.

“I will always remember him as a very loving person, a very positive person and one who loved us very muchI” she said.

Cecilia pointed out that her late husband was supposed to return from his research trip at the end of July. The couple had met in the Philippines, where she also used to teach.

“He goes there often,” she said about the marine biologist going to the Philippines. “It’s his specialty, and the Philippines government would tell you he has been a big asset and lots of contributions to that country.”

Cecilia noted her husband was working with other researchers during the trip. “There’s so many stories that are being circulated,” she shared. “I’m only asking that people don’t be judgmental.”

She then added that she is eager to hear about the investigation.