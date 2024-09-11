madonna-nearly-falls-face-first-after-stumbling-in-daring-heels-in-fashion-week-video

Madonna popped up at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday night, only to stumble on the street while wearing a pair of impossibly high heels.

In a video shared on X, the veteran singer is seen heading to her front-row seat when she stumbles in her stilettos. The gaffe prompted gasps from onlookers.

madonna esta hecha para SOBREVIVIR pic.twitter.com/QAGLa2SYzI — marco (@no_soy_marco) September 11, 2024

Luckily, the 66-year-old material girl’s entourage managed to save her from a faceplant. Her people managed to help her find her footing and make her way safely to the event.

In a clip from her outing, Madonna briefly stumbled in her daring high heels. (Image via X / @MadonnaCulture_)

In addition to the high heels, the “Like a Virgin” singer donned a striking camel trench dress with bold shoulders, complemented by black latex gloves, fishnet stockings, oversized sunglasses, and a large Luar bag.

At the event, she sat next to fellow fashionista Ice Spice to take in the show.

Madonna made it to her seat and sat next to Ice Spice Tuesday night. (Image via X / @MadonnaCulture_)

Despite the high-heeled induced stumble, Madonna was proud of attending the event and getting glammed up. Earlier today, she shared a series of sassy snapshots on Instagram from the event.

The carousel of images included Madge posing in her outfit, rubbing elbows with Ice Spice, and her snack selection of Hot Tamales candy. For some reason, it also included her partially disrobed and squatting in her boots in a mirror selfie or two.

“Spoiled myself with one night out for NYFW! @luar show was a GAG! 🥇🏆

Thank you @raulzepol ! 🇩🇴♥️,” the pop queen wrote alongside the snaps.

Fans React to Madonna’s High-Heeled NYFW Appearance

Of course, her over 19 million followers justified their love for the veteran pop star.

“Say what you want but Madonna is the queen of everything 😍,” one fan gushed in the comments. “Supreme Queen 👑✨️❤️, another fan agreed. A third fan added: “you do look amazing!! Do not listen to haters, we love you deeply and forever ❤️.”

Yet another fan noted Madonna’s candy selection. “Hot Tamales – M’s favorite! 🌶️ ❤️‍🔥,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, on Instagram denizen did their best to manifest a new track based on the shared images.

“A Madonna x Ice Spice collab is what we need! 🙌👏🔥”, they exclaimed.